Let’s play pretend. You’re the Attorney General of the United States. You have a son named Bozo who is making millions doing business with several companies widely known to be mob-connected.

Stay with me. The mob is paying Bozo to advise them on how to run their olive oil business and their trash collection business. All your son knows about olive oil is that he likes it on his salad — and all he knows about the trash collecting business is that some guy in a truck picks up his garbage on Tuesday.

When a few reporters break from the pack and ask what you know about your son’s business, you tell them you know nothing about it. You also tell them that you have never spoken to Bozo about his business.

But word starts to slowly get around about how your son’s real business is selling the family name. Who knows, maybe the mob likes your son because you’re the attorney general. They sure don’t like him because he knows anything about the olive oil or trash collecting businesses.

Let’s say Bozo has never given you a dime from his paychecks. All he’s asked is that from time to time, when he’s on a call with one of his bosses, that you come on the line and say, “Hi, how’s the weather.” Oh yeah, one more thing: The Department of Justice is looking into those mob-connected businesses for possible violations of criminal laws.