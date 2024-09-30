I’ve been trying to figure out how to begin this column about the presidential race without coming off as too disrespectful — and this is what I came up with: One candidate isn’t smart enough to be president and the other is too stupid to be president.

If I crossed some kind of line separating polite from rude, too bad. Both Kamala Harris (the one who’s not smart enough) and Donald Trump (the one who’s too stupid) deserve what they just got.

Let’s start with Harris, who may actually be intelligent but when she opens her mouth, you’d never know it. She’s pretty good at reading the words someone wrote for her off of a teleprompter. But when she’s on her own, we get a rambling well-rehearsed answer that usually has very little to do with the question she was asked.

For example, when a local reporter in Philadelphia asked her for one or two specific things she had in mind to get prices down, this was her reply: