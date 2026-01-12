There are a few things we can count on. Death. Taxes. The sun rising in the east. And partisans going to their predictable corners when something bad happens — like the death of 37-year old Renee Good in Minneapolis who was killed by an ICE agent who, one argument goes, was acting in self-defense.

On the left, we get this from Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez: “What we saw today is a murder, and murders in cold blood need to be prosecuted,” From Rep. Ro Khanna, another progressive, a Democrat from California we got this: “I saw the video. I was disgusted. I was horrified. That ICE agent needs to be arrested, and he needs to be prosecuted. He needs to be put on trial.”

On social media the killing was called an “execution” and an “assassination.” No surprise there. On social media anybody can say anything.

On the other side, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the woman had committed an act of “domestic terrorism,” that she tried to “run a law enforcement officer over.”

President Trump, who can always be counted on to throw fuel on a fire, said that the woman “violently, willfully and viciously ran over the ICE officer.”

Where to begin?