If your child got into trouble with the law — a child that committed serious but non-violent crimes — and you had the power to make sure he didn’t go to prison, would you use it?

I know I would. And it’s a safe bet I’m not alone.

“What parent, equipped with a magical power granted to him by a dusty document to wipe away a child’s errant behavior and shield that child—even a grown one—from punishment, wouldn’t be tempted to exercise it?” It’s a question Gerry Baker asks in his Wall Street Journal Column.

A father can empathize with what President Biden did. But history will not be kind to the man who fancied himself as the second coming of Franklin D, Roosevelt.

The pardon is what he will be remembered for. His presidency wasn’t anything to brag about before last Sunday, but what he did to protect his son that day marks a pathetic end to his presidency.

When asked more than once, point blank, if he would pardon his son, Joe Biden didn’t equivocate. He simply said he would not. So much for his pious statements about how “nobody is above the law.” So much for how seriously we should take his “word as a Biden.”