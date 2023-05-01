The next time I have to fill out some form that asks what my “preferred pronoun” is I’m going to write in big bold letters, “Your Royal Highness” — and yes, I know, that’s not a pronoun but I’m going to do it anyway, my small contribution to challenging the idiocy of our woke culture.

I thought of this after reading an article in the New York Post that says Goldman Sachs, one of the top financial institutions in America (and beyond), is now in the “preferred pronoun” business.

According to the Post, “Rainbow-colored pamphlets advising ‘bring your authentic self’ have lately appeared over cubicles at Goldman Sachs, coaching employees on the proper use of gender pronouns. …The pamphlet advises in addition to ‘she/her/hers/herself,' ‘he/him/his/himself’ and the gender-neutral ‘they/them/their/themself, that another set of gender neutral pronouns is ‘ze/zir (zem) / zirs (zes) / zirself (zemself).’”

This raises a question: What the (you know what) is going on? When did ze, zir, zem and the rest … become words in the (you know what) English language?

The pamphlet even offers up examples, for those not woke enough to figure it out by themselves. Here are a few: “Ze went to the store. I spoke with zir / zem. The apple was zirs / zes.”

It’s a free country and Goldman Sachs can do pretty much whatever it wants — including giving in to woke activists. But — as the clown said on the old TV show “In Living Color” — “Homey don’t blame that game.” I’m Homey in case zir haven’t figured that out.

Gerry Baker, one of the wise columnists at the Wall Street Journal, isn’t playing that game either. In a recent column he wrote that, “In its small way the Goldman memo colorfully captures the deepening mess the precepts of contemporary ideological orthodoxy are making of our society, our economy and our democracy. It highlights how the real progress made over decades toward a fairer and more equal society is being thrown away under the authority of a new set of rules and rulers as elitist and privileged as the old ones.

“For those ancien régime aristocrats, it was having the right shoes or the proper accent. For today’s, it is adherence to the constantly changing rules of ideologically approved thought and language.”

So while young Ukrainians are putting their lives on the line fighting Russian troops … and while young courageous Russian dissidents are risking prison sentences and worse by challenging the despot in the Kremlin … and while young Chinese students stand up to their own authoritarian ruler at great risk to their freedom … we here in America have found our own moral crisis, our own hill to die on: Making sure we don’t offend the cupcakes out there who will fall apart if he don’t call him or her by his or her … “preferred pronoun.”

A long time ago young Americans, facing a barrage of machine gun bullets fired by German troops nestled in the cliffs above, stormed the beaches in France to make the world safe for democracy. Now we’ve been reduced to this (you know what) BS?

Sensible Americans need to stand up to this nonsense. We need to say that we respect the rights of everyone, regardless of how they identify themselves. But we’re not going to let gender activists change the language that has served us well for a very long time.

Make of that, all you zirs out there, what you will. And just so you know … Homey don’t give a (you know what) — because Homey don’t play that game!

