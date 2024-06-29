If Joe Biden is still in the race as you read this column, there’s a good chance he won’t be in it much longer.

When liberals at CNN and the New York Times are calling his debate performance a disaster, and even calling for him to drop out, you know the Democratic Party is in full panic mode.

Biden’s campaign wanted the debate to dispel voter concerns over his age and mental fitness for office. Now his age and mental fitness are all that people are talking about. It was a gamble Biden’s team felt it had to take. Nice try, I guess. But it’s a gamble that may very well cost Biden the election.