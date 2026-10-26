Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Sharon L. Hunt's avatar
Sharon L. Hunt
8h

A phrontist Pres. Trump is NOT. With Trump, feelings create facts- not the other way around, causing exaggerations and distortions of the truth, hence, 'Trump Fatigue.' To add insult to injury we could say he and Putin are 'cheek by jowl'- will always be. Trump's disdain for Zelynskyy grew out of his perceived slight way back when concerning information and a favor he asked for from the Ukranian leader. Trump never excuses even the slightest of slights. He loathes Ukraine's leader. Zelynskyy derangement syndrome?

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Scott Harold Kidwell's avatar
Scott Harold Kidwell
5h

I got nothing at this point. Like Jackson Browne, I'm Running' on Empty!

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