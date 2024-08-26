In 2009, I wrote a book called “A Slobbering Love Affair” about how liberal journalists fell madly in love with Barack Obama when he was running for president. History may not repeat itself, as the saying goes, but it does rhyme — which is something Kamala Harris, I suspect, is counting on.

The media fell for Obama not only because he was a charismatic liberal Democrat. They went ga-ga over him because he was something else, something different — a black man who (with their help) might become president of the United States.

Remember when Chris Mathews said that after hearing Obama’s victory speech he “felt this thrill going up my leg.” Or when Jeff Glor, a rising star at the time at CBS News, went on the air to report that “In addition to enjoying basketball and cycling during down time, Obama loves to play Scrabble. … Obama’s job as a teenager was at a Baskin-Robbins and to this day doesn’t not like ice cream. … This is a man who plays to win. No matter what it is, whether it’s the woman he wants to date or elected office or board games, there is ambition there. There is a determination.”

After that, I wrote, “You can’t make this crap up!”

And I quoted Rush Limbaugh, who told me, “Barack Obama is too historically important to fail. The media simply will not let it happen.”

Kamala Harris would also be a first — not only the first woman president, but also the first woman of color to be elected president — a kind of female Barack Obama, though, with all due respect, not as charismatic and certainly not as articulate.

So even though she hasn’t held a news conference since President Joe Biden dropped out about a month ago, even though she hasn’t sat down for an extended interview — even with a friendly journalist who might toss her softballs — the so-called mainstream media has treated her with a reverence reserved only for the kind of candidate they like personally, and want to see succeed.