President Trump wanted voters to pretend that he was on the ballot, and with his approval at just 38 percent, Democrats were happy to agree.

But that’s now in the rearview mirror. The question looking ahead is what will Democrats do with their victory?

“The first essential lesson is that voters are handing Democrats power because they wanted to rebuke President Trump,” is how an editorial in the Wall Street Journal put it. “They think he failed to deliver on his promise to lower prices, and they don’t like his excesses on the rule of law, tariffs, mass deportation, and crony cashing in.”

Donald Trump, never shy about bragging and making over-the-top promises, talked a big game — but he didn’t deliver. Democrats, however, would be making a big mistake if they take away from last week’s win that voters, while rejecting President Trump, were endorsing them.