What if we asked a highly sophisticated artificial intelligence program to analyze all Americans eligible to be president and then come up with the names of everyone who has the characteristics required for someone in that important job — things like character, competence, integrity and common sense.

Raise your hand if you think the name “Joe Biden” or “Donald Trump” would show up — in the top million names the AI program would spit out. Besides Biden, Trump, and maybe members of their immediate families, I’m guessing not a lot of hands went up.

But here we are. Almost nobody wants Joe Biden to run again and yet he is running, and with only token opposition. And just about nobody outside the MAGA right wants Donald Trump to run again, either, and he’s (at least for now) light years ahead of his nearest likely opponent, the Republican governor of Florida.

How is this good for the country? Short answer: It isn’t.