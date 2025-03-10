This just in: Gavin Newsom — the governor of California, the progressive golden boy, the guy who never met a woke cause he didn’t like — has found common ground with … conservative Republicans — and, oh yeah, a majority of the American people.

This is from the New York Times: “Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, embarking on a personal post-mortem of the failures of his Democratic Party, suggested that the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports was ‘deeply unfair.’”

In other breaking news: The sun rises every morning in the east.

It’s always puzzled me why liberal and progressive Democrats can’t bring themselves to simply say that transgender people have rights just like everybody else. They have the right to vote, the right to feel safe when they go out in public, the right not to lose their job simply because they’re transgender … but biological males don’t have an inherent right to compete against biological females.

Anyone with even a passing relationship with reality knows Newsom is right about how letting boys compete against girls is unfair. The real question is: Why did it take this long for a prominent Democrat to say it? And why are so many others still too afraid to?