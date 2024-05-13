Progressives may applaud those pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli, often anti-American and anti-Semitic campus protestors … but most Americans don’t. Most Americans support free speech, they support the right of students to yell and shout and say what they believe … but they don’t support breaking the law or violating campus rules. Most Americans have had enough, not only of that kind of chaos and disorder, but, I suspect, they’ve had enough of disorder and chaos in general.

According to a recent Gallup poll only 23 percent of Americans say they’re satisfied with the way things are going in the country. Seventy-four percent say they’re dissatisfied. Three percent — who may be in a coma — have “no opinion.”

You don’t have to share Donald Trump’s dark vision of America to understand why when 3 out of 4 Americans think we’re on the wrong track, something — obviously — is not right in the United States.

We’re tired of disorder and chaos, but, I suspect, it’s not only the kind we’ve been witnessing on college campuses. We’re tired of the disorder and chaos on our southern border. We’re tired of disorder and chaos in big cities where people don’t feel safe. We’re tired of watching thugs walk into stores, take whatever they want, and walk out confident that they won’t spend even 10 minutes behind bars. We’re tired of protestors blocking roads and bridges and entrances to airports — and we’re tired of holier-than-thou climate activists throwing paint at masterpieces in museums.