“Is Trump Trying to Lose the Midterms?”

That’s the headline over a column by Karl Rove who asks, “Why does the president keep doing things that are against his political self-interest? Why has he ignored the reality that the midterms will be decided not only by how much his base is energized but by whether Republicans carry independents and soft partisans? Mr. Trump is missing chances to draw critical swing voters the GOP’s way. He could be driving some to vote Democratic.”

Exhibit A: Trump shut down the southern border. He closed the door that Joe Biden opened up, which allowed millions of migrants to cross into the United States. Trump was right: We didn’t need a new law — we just needed a new president.

But now he’s underwater on the issue of immigration. Most Americans don’t like the way ICE agents are going after migrants whose only crime was crossing the border illegally but are now just trying to make a living like a lot of other Americans. How are they the “worst of the worst”? In a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 57 percent of all voters and 64 percent of independents disapproved of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws.