Someone needs to tell Joe Biden than shouting for an hour during his recent State of the Union address doesn’t make him younger. Or mentally sharper. It only makes him louder.

Democrats said the speech was a “home run,” that it showed President Biden as a “fiery, powerful, vigorous guy.” They said his performance would put a dent in fears about his age and mental fitness for office.

But voters were not nearly as enthusiastic. A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed that the speech resulted in “zero improvement in perceptions of the president — or in his standing against former President Donald Trump.”

And for the record, the Joe Biden who Democrats were practically comparing to Winston Churchill is the very same Joe Biden that Special Prosecutor Robert Hur described as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Hey, they said unflattering things about Churchill too, right?

I suspect that, in an effort to prove Hur wrong, we’ll get a lot more shouting between now and Nov. 5, as Biden tries to convince voters that while he may not be young, he’s not feeble either — no matter how many times Republicans try to portray him as too old to serve four more years in the Oval Office.

But with President Biden getting low approval numbers in every category from how he’s handling the crisis on our southern border to inflation to crime, you wouldn’t be far off base to think that Donald Trump is the odds-on favorite to win this year. And a batch of recent polls has him in the lead over Biden, including in key swing states that will have a big say in who wins in November.