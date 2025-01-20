Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office today and besides saying he’ll pardon Jan. 6 rioters and deport illegal immigrants — not to mention his desire to take over Greenland, the Panama Canal, and eliminate taxes on social security and tips — he’s also taking on an even bigger challenge: purging woke-ness from the federal bureaucracy.

President Trump might want to take on the easy stuff first — like making Canada our 51st state. Because it’s not going to be easy convincing left wing bureaucrats that they have to stop punishing anyone who uses the “wrong” pronoun. So good luck, Mr. President.

But it’s too bad he can’t also purge woke-ness from one place where progressive thinking is as entrenched as ever — America’s college campuses.

When Donald Trump won last November, we heard stories about how students needed healing spaces, milk and cookies, and time to grieve.