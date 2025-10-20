Bari Weiss has been named editor-in-chief at CBS News and liberal journalists are in full meltdown. But why?

She supports liberal positions on gay marriage — Weiss is gay and is married. She is pro-choice. She says she voted for Republican Mitt Romney but also for liberal Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

So again, why the left wing outrage? Here’s a hint.

She was an editor at the New York Times but was critical of what she (correctly) saw as the paper’s woke culture. She says she was attacked by colleagues for expressing ideas outside the liberal mainstream. She says colleagues called her a Nazi and a racist. Finally, in 2020, she had had enough and quit.

Politically, she was more a disillusioned liberal than a doctrinaire conservative.