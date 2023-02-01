Bernard Goldberg on Interviewing Mike Tyson, Paul McCartney, Shaq, Bill Buckley, and More!
Episode 23 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Welcome to episode 23 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, Bernie talks about some of his most memorable interviews, including with Mike Tyson, Paul McCartney, Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Buckley, and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Editor’s note: if you want to leave a question for this Friday's Q&A, please do so in the comment section below.
(If …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.