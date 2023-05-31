Bernard Goldberg on the Dos and Don’ts of Covering Donald Trump
Episode 32 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Welcome to episode 32 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, the two discuss the Christiane Amanpour's criticism of CNN's Trump town hall, the lack of media accountability over the Russia-collusion story, the GOP presidential primary, whataboutism, and more.
