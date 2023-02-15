Bernard Goldberg on the SOTU, Biden in 2024, Entitlement Reform, Journalistic Diversity, and More!
Episode 24 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Welcome to episode 24 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, Bernie and John talk about the State of the Union, the likelihood of Joe Biden running in 2024 (despite many in his own party thinking it's a bad idea), the desperate need for entitlement reform (while both parties ignore the issue), diversity of thought in journalism, a…
