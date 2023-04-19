Bernard Goldberg on the Tennessee Three, Kamala Harris, Fox vs. Dominion, and the GOP Primary
Episode 29 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Editor’s note: This episode was recorded prior to the Dominion/Fox News settlement.
Today, the two discuss the media (and left's) treatment of the Tennessee Three, Kamala Harris on guns in the black community, Donald Trump vs. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 GOP primary, Fox vs. Domini…
