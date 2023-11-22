Bernie Goldberg on Biden Faltering, Huge Risks with Trump, Tim Scott, and Democratic Demographics

Episode 45 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Nov 22, 2023
Welcome to episode 45 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two discuss Joe Biden losing ground in his reelection campaign, Republicans rejecting stronger GOP candidates for Trump, why Tim Scott didn't catch on, and the Democratic Party starting to lose an important demographic.

