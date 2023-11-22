Bernie Goldberg on Biden Faltering, Huge Risks with Trump, Tim Scott, and Democratic Demographics
Episode 45 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Welcome to episode 45 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, the two discuss Joe Biden losing ground in his reelection campaign, Republicans rejecting stronger GOP candidates for Trump, why Tim Scott didn't catch on, and the Democratic Party starting to lose an important demographic.
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.