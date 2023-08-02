Bernie Goldberg on the Political Topics Members Wish He'd Talk More About

Episode 37 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Aug 2, 2023
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to episode 37 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two discuss political topics that some members wish they'd talk and write more about, including Biden's policies, Hunter Biden, and transgender issues.

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.