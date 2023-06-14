Bernie Goldberg on the Trump Indictment, GOP Primary, and Chris Licht Leaving CNN
Episode 33 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Welcome to episode 33 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
Today, the two discuss the details of the Trump indictment, the current state of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and Chris Licht getting the boot from CNN.
