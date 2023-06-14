Bernie Goldberg on the Trump Indictment, GOP Primary, and Chris Licht Leaving CNN

Episode 33 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Jun 14, 2023
Welcome to episode 33 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two discuss the details of the Trump indictment, the current state of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and Chris Licht getting the boot from CNN.

