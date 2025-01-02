Bernie's Time Machine: 48 Hours on Crack Street
When crack cocaine was ravaging inner cities...
Welcome to our first episode of Bernie’s Time Machine, where, from time to time, I’ll share some vintage videos of stories I covered — and some written observations about interesting happenings from years past.
Today’s journey takes us back almost four decades to a show called “48 Hours on Crack Street” which aired on September 1, 1986 — a time when crac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.