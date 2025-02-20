People mostly know me as a national journalist, having worked for CBS News for 28 years, HBO for 22 years, and Fox News (as an analyst) for 10 years. But early in my career, I worked at the local level… in Miami, Florida.

I began at the television station, WTVJ, in February of 1969. I was part of their news team as a producer and writer for a little over a year and a half. In the age of the Internet, people sometimes come across old photos of me from my time there.

Here’s a page from an old WTVJ directory, which someone insists was part of a full two-page TV Guide ad (the photo proves once and for all that I didn’t always have white hair).