Before we get started this week, here’s the ‘skinny’ from Shoeshine Johnny…

“His tongue is so sharp that he makes Don Rickles sound like Mother Teresa.”

In 1997, I worked on a short-lived CBS News magazine-show called Coast to Coast. We told human-interest stories, and one of the interesting humans I talked to was a guy named Ed Hanna… who happened to be the mayor of Utica, New York. It turned out to be one of my all-time favorite pieces.

Hanna was a very colorful, autocratic-type fellow who was worth a lot of money, didn’t mince words, cared a lot about appearances, and was disgusted by much of the city he governed. Cue the comparisons.

I don’t want to give any more away; just watch the video.