“They were my little lamb chops.”

At first glance, this week’s video may look like it came from my tenure at HBO’s Real Sports. But no, I actually worked alongside Bryant Gumbel before that, on a CBS News magazine series called “Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel.” It aired in the late 1990s. We did stories on socially relevant issues.

One of those issues was the dark, desperate world of sports gambling in college. We’re not talking about friendly wagers between students, but rather very serious (and scary) operations — the kind that ruined lives.