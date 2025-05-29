“Still kicking. Still fighting.”

Craig Sager was a renowned sports journalist who covered all kinds of sports for CNN, TBS, and TNT for 35 years.

In 2014, at the age of 62, he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. By March 2016, when I spoke to him for Real Sports on HBO, he’d had two bone marrow transplants that added time to his life, but he was n…