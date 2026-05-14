“We’re showing Mr. Gorbachev something: This is how we do things in America.”

In 1985, a new book called “A Time for Peace” became a big commercial success. What made that success ironic is that the book was by Mikhail Gorbachev — a proud communist who, at the time, was the freshly minted leader of the Soviet Union.

The book was a collection of Gorbachev’s speeches, interviews, and letters that included his political views on various issues. There was still a consumer demand for it come Christmas time of that year, and capitalists in America were finding new, innovative ways to sell more copies.

I covered the story for the CBS Evening News.