“A 40-something year-old man who couldn’t remember the months of the year in sequence.”

In 2012, when I was with HBO’s Real Sports, we worked on an extensive story called “Head Games” about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, and its link to concussions in NFL football players. The multiple-piece series (and yours truly) won a prestigious Alfred I. duPont Award, and shed new light on a serious issue that previously hadn’t gotten enough attention.

Today’s video isn’t the piece itself (Real Sports rarely released full stories online), but rather an interview with producer, Joseph Perskie, that I believe was shot and put together by people at the Alfred I. duPont Awards.

It’s an interesting look at how the story began, and where it went.