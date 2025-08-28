Bernie's Time Machine: Heart of a Fighter
What the boxing film, "The Fighter," left out.
“He was on the mat from the day he was born.”
Some of you may remember the boxing film, “The Fighter.” It starred Mark Wahlberg and real-life boxer Micky Ward, and Christian Bale as Dicky, his real-life half-brother. Dicky long struggled with drug addiction.
Other members of Ward’s family were also featured in the film, but one who wasn’t was Ray Greenhalge… who the family considers the “toughest” fighter of them all.
I did a piece for HBO Real Sports on Greenhalge in May of 2012. I think you’ll find this miraculous individual’s story fascinating.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.