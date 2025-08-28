“He was on the mat from the day he was born.”

Some of you may remember the boxing film, “The Fighter.” It starred Mark Wahlberg and real-life boxer Micky Ward, and Christian Bale as Dicky, his real-life half-brother. Dicky long struggled with drug addiction.

Other members of Ward’s family were also featured in the film, but one who wasn’t was Ray Greenhalge… who the family considers the “toughest” fighter of them all.

I did a piece for HBO Real Sports on Greenhalge in May of 2012. I think you’ll find this miraculous individual’s story fascinating.