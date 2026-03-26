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“You said you wanted straight answers to straight questions… She can’t give straight answers because she’s too vulnerable.”

In recognition of all the new members who recently subscribed to this website after my appearance with Bill O’Reilly (thanks again!), I figured I’d take this week’s Bernie’s Time Machine trip back to The O’Reilly Factor — this time on November 3, 2016 (just a few days before the presidential election).

Hillary Clinton was leading in national polls, but important state polls were a bit tighter. The Clinton and Trump campaigns were both avoiding the media, perhaps afraid they’d make a last-minute, unforced error — Hillary because of her latest trouble with the FBI, and Trump (if I remember correctly) because of the Access Hollywood Tape controversy.

I spoke to Bill about the situation.