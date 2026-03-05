Reminder: For a limited time, free and monthly subscribers can upgrade to an annual premium membership for just $25! That’s 50% off our regular price for a year’s worth of honest, irreverent commentary that challenges partisan narratives.

“When parody becomes reality, we have a problem.”

Over the years, there have been several racial controversies related to sports mascots — typically in regard to phrases or imagery from an earlier era in U.S. and world history. But this particularly silly one — involving a horse and its name — galloped into the public arena in August of 2017.

I was asked onto Fox News to talk about it…