“There’s an awful lot of crudeness out there, in the street and all over our pop-culture.”

In 1998, I anchored a CBS prime-time documentary called “In Your Face, America.” It was an hour-long report about the coarsening of our country, and how vulgar and uncivil our popular culture was becoming. This was well illustrated, at the time, by junky, combative, daytime talk-shows (that I covered in one of the segments).

A lot of that crudeness may seem quaint by today’s standards, but people like former United States Secretary of Education, Bill Bennett (who I interviewed for the documentary), used to be very concerned about the social corrosion. (I say “used to,” because he changed quite a bit at the beginning of this political era). I also talked to Sally Jessy Raphael, a popular daytime talk-show host (who many of you will remember).