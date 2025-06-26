“You have to go.”

In March of 2013, I spoke to boxing legend Mike Tyson about a one-man show he was doing — six performances on Broadway. I sat down with him at his house in Las Vegas.

Tyson’s chilling reaction to me, as we were talking about the death of his young daughter, went viral.

Below is the clip, and below it is different clip of John Daly asking me about this moment just a few years ago.