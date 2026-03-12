Reminder: For a limited time, free and monthly subscribers can upgrade to an annual premium membership for just $25! That’s 50% off our regular price for a year’s worth of honest, irreverent commentary that challenges partisan narratives.

“Cable didn’t start the fire. Cable didn’t start the polarization… But [it’s] adding to the polarization.”

I’ve written a lot in recent years about how I believe cable news has been one of the most polarizing forces in our country. But a decade ago, the debate on that topic was a bit more nuanced. Former ABC News journalist Ted Koppel was adamant that cable news was a big problem. He argued that many news consumers have trouble distinguishing between opinion and hard-news reporting, and that cable news commentary was prioritizing ideology over facts.

After a high-profile exchange between Koppel and Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly brought me on his show to discuss the topic. I think some good points were made, though Bill got a little sidetracked on defending President Trump’s approval rating at the time (which kept me from getting out some of what I wanted to say).

Still, I suppose it was a worthwhile discussion.