“I make more in three months than my father made in his life.”

In 1992, for CBS News’s 48 Hours, I interviewed talk-radio icon Larry King. King was on top of his game back then, bringing in over 3 million radio listeners every night. We talked about his celebrity fame… and his personal failures.

The two of us got along well, but years later, in 2001, King (or maybe his producer) had no interest in having me on his CNN show to talk about my New York Times #1 bestselling book, Bias. It was only surprising in the sense that King would, instead, have on a number of other journalists, who he would ask to comment on my book.

I found that odd. Oh well.