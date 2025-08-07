Bernie's Time Machine: Line Thief
A fun conversation with my old friend, Don Imus.
“Can I try and explain ‘funny’ to you?”
There was a time, over 20 years ago, when I wished that media-personality Don Imus would be run over by a truck. I’m not joking. I literally did. I described that rough start to our complicated relationship in an Off the Cuff audio commentary a few years ago.
But over time, a mutual respect was built between us. We…
