Bernie's Time Machine: Mascot Boot Camp
The lighter side of sports (sometimes).
“This is like being in an insane asylum.”
A fun little time-machine trip this week. Those who watched me on HBO’s Real Sports know I covered the sports world from lots of different angles. In 2010, that included going to something called “Mascot Boot Camp,” which was… pretty much how it sounds. It was more than just laughs, though. Some serious dedication goes into the profession.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.