“He was visiting some old friends… at the cemetery.”

In 1988, CBS News’s 48 Hours spent two days in South Central Los Angeles covering youth street gangs. The episode was called “48 hours on Gang Street,” and my segment focused on gang-members and one individual trying to reform them. It was an interesting report, with a fascinating reveal toward the end.

By the way, a year later, a remark I made during this segment ended up on the iconic platinum album, “Straight Outta Compton” by N.W.A. It’s featured on the track, “Quiet on tha Set”. (I wish I would have received royalties).

