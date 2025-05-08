“This is their cartoon caricature of conservatives.”

Conservative writer and activist David Horowitz passed away last week. My best wishes go out to his family.

Horowitz led an interesting life, identifying as a Marxist in the 1960s, but evolving over time into a conservative firebrand (creating a fair amount of controversy along the way).

In 2011 in Palm Beach, I sat down with David for a lengthy (and very good) discussion on media bias. The video runs a little over an hour, but I think it’s worth your time.

What I find fascinating, when I look a back on these old speaking engagements of mine, is how relevant they (unfortunately still) are to today’s media environment. In other words, the situation hasn’t gotten any better. In fact, it’s gotten worse.

Oh, and for those of you who insist I’ve somehow changed in the era of Trump, whether it be in my political views or willingness to criticize individuals on my side of the aisle, let me know if you still think that after watching this discussion.