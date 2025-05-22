“Clearly you want to be a social commentator — more than just a comedian. And if you want to be a good one, you better find some guts.”

This is one of my favorites … from April 19, 2010. Bill O’Reilly and I took on Jon Stewart — who had just taken me on (on The Daily Show).

I always thought Stewart was a smart guy (his studio audience seemed less so), but his tap-dance between being a serious commentator, and his “don’t take me seriously, I’m just a comedian” shtick, struck me as an all-too convenient (and cowardly) shield against legitimate criticism.