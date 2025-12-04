“I think McCartney is out to set the record straight — to reestablish his place in Beatle history.”

About 35 years ago I met Paul McCartney. We spent four days together in Chicago. I was with CBS News at the time doing a 90-minute show about him for the program 48 Hours.

As you might be able to tell from the below video (which starts off with a promotional interview, before getting to selected parts of the 48 Hours special), we hit it off. Two blue collar guys, one from Liverpool and the other from the Bronx. I interviewed him as a journalist, not a fan. No kissing up. I think he respected that.

McCartney opened up with me on all kinds of topics he hadn’t publicly spoken of, including his history with The Beatles, and some life and career challenges.

Here’s an amusing story that took place off-camera: After we finished the shoot, I went to McCartney’s hotel suite to say goodbye. We talked for a while, then I turned to leave. Paul, standing in the doorway as I walked down the long hallway of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in downtown Chicago, yelled out to me: “See you around, Dave.”

I slowly turned, looked back, smiled, and said, “After four days, you still don’t know my name?”

“Sure I do,” he said.

Since I didn’t believe him, I said, “Really, what is it?”

“Bernie,” he shot back in no time flat.

“So why did you just call me Dave?”

“I call all Americans Dave,” he said, with a smile of his own.

“No problem, Ringo,” I said, and then turned and continued walking away, down that long hallway.

