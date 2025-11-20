Before we get started this week…

“He wanted his late father’s head cut off…”

There have been lots of controversial NFL football players over the years, but offensive guard Richie Incognito certainly stands out among them. If you go to the “Controversies” section on his Wikipedia page, make sure you first set aside a good amount of reading-time.

His scandals included charges of bullying, threats, and harassment of at least one teammate (and his family), severe racial slurs, drug and alcohol abuse, and mental health issues. Multiple suspensions and rehabilitative work seemed to have turned his life around by the 2015 football season. He had a successful run with the Buffalo Bills, but, as you’ll see, he eventually got himself into more trouble.