“The family of the ‘50s worked better than the family of the ‘90s.”

How about another late-90s time-machine video this week from Public Eye with Bryant Gumbel?

Conventional wisdom on proper parenting has changed quite a bit over the last several decades, and that shift was already apparent by the 1990s. Strictness and tough love had become taboo, giving way to a more compassionate approach. One man trying to fight that trend, in the interest of what he believed was best for kids, was psychologist and author, John Kirk Rosemond.

I sat down with Rosemond, his family, and one of his critics to talk about the complex topic.