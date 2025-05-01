Bernie's Time Machine: Participation Trophies
The parents mean well, but they're doing their kids more harm than good.
“Down the road, when these kids are ready to go to college … and they get a ‘C,’ they fall apart.”
In July of 2015, I had a chat with sports commentator Rich Eisen about “participation trophies” — the kind kids get, not for success or achievement, but simply for showing up. The conversation is based on a story I reported on the subject for Real Sports on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.