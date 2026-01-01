Happy New Year, everyone!

“They only care when you slime somebody on your team.”

It’s no secret that incendiary political rhetoric pre-dates the Trump era. It may have been less frequent, and often came from people outside of elected-office, but it was still present. Also present was the partisan hypocrisy of overlooking such rhetoric when it came from your said of the aisle (which is a far worse problem now).

In 2014, when I was a Fox News contributor, I went on Megyn Kelly’s show to talk about some very provocative remarks rock singer Ted Nugent made while campaigning for then Republican gubernatorial candidate, Greg Abbott.

The segment is a good reminder that I had no more patience for this kind of thing back then than I do now.