Bernie’s Time Machine: Political Vitriol and Partisan Hypocrisy
It didn't start with Trump.
Happy New Year, everyone!
“They only care when you slime somebody on your team.”
It’s no secret that incendiary political rhetoric pre-dates the Trump era. It may have been less frequent, and often came from people outside of elected-office, but it was still present. Also present was the partisan hypocrisy of overlooking such rhetoric when it came from your said of the aisle (which is a far worse problem now).
In 2014, when I was a Fox News contributor, I went on Megyn Kelly’s show to talk about some very provocative remarks rock singer Ted Nugent made while campaigning for then Republican gubernatorial candidate, Greg Abbott.
The segment is a good reminder that I had no more patience for this kind of thing back then than I do now.