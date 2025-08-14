“In today’s world, is anything private?”

In January of 1995, I worked on the CBS News show, “Eye to Eye with Connie Chung.” I even had my own segment on it: “Bernard Goldberg’s America.”

Chung was dealing with a pretty big controversy at the time, following an interview she had just conducted with then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's mother, Kathleen. Following up on a previous answer, Chung asked Kathleen what Newt thought of then-First Lady Hillary Clinton. Kathleen was hesitant at first to say, but then Chung told her she could whisper it, and that her remarks would be just between the two of them. Kathleen answered, “She’s a bitch.”

The provocative comment was aired, with Kathleen’s mic-volume turned up so the viewing audience could hear her clearly. This, for good reason, sparked a debate about media ethics. You can't say "just between you and me" to an elderly woman who might take you literally. But ... there were at least two cameras shooting the interview and lots of lights, so Chung figured that Mrs. Gingrich knew it WASN'T just between you and me.