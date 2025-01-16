“This is a festival of corruption…”

Years before Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, and subsequent efforts by a former media-conservative to cast the country as a paradise of fresh bread and coin-operated shopping carts, I went to Russia to report a story for the HBO program, Real Sports.

It was the fall of 2013, and the topic was the Sochi Olympics.

After visiting Sochi, I went to Moscow where I interviewed a critic of the Sochi games — a man named Boris Nemtsov who was also an outspoken critic of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.