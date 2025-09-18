“At what point is it too outrageous for outrageous radio?”

Radio may be a dying medium these days, but back in 1991, when I did this piece for CBS News’s 48 Hours, radio ruled the roost — especially shock radio. Much like today’s podcast era (and the popularity of cable news before that), saying outrageous things was how huge audiences were built.

For the piece, I spent time in Nashville, Tennessee on the popular Coyote McCloud Show. McCloud and his crew were extremely popular and controversial at the time. I also spoke to a sharp critic.